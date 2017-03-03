Alessandro Brustenghi, also known as Friar Alessandro, is an Italian Franciscan friar and a tenor singer of religious music. He is also the first religious brother to land an exclusive record contract with a major record label, in this case Universal Music.

Friar Alessandro was in Cleveland recently to tape a PBS special. While was here, he sat down for a conversation wtih WCLV's Robert Conrad.

Friar Alessandro: The Voice from Assisi will air on WVIZ on Sunday, March 5 at 12:30pm.