© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Friar Alessandro

By Robert Conrad
Published March 3, 2017 at 3:47 PM EST

Alessandro Brustenghi, also known as  Friar Alessandro, is an Italian Franciscan friar and a tenor singer of religious music. He is also the first religious brother to land an exclusive record contract with a major record label, in this case Universal Music.

Friar Alessandro was in Cleveland recently to tape a PBS special. While was here, he sat down for a conversation wtih WCLV's Robert Conrad. 

Friar Alessandro: The Voice from Assisi will air on WVIZ on Sunday, March 5 at 12:30pm. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Robert Conrad
WEEKEND RADIO – Advance listings – March and April 2019
See stories by Robert Conrad