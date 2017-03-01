Playhouse Square Announces 2017-2018 Broadway Season

Playhouse Square executive producer Gina Vernaci announced the new Broadway Season for 2017-2018. While it's long been known that the Tony-award-winning musical Hamilton would be on the season schedule it was not known when the acclaimed production would take the stage in Cleveland. Now we know that music theater lovers in Northeast Ohio need to accomodate Hamilton into their 2018 summer plans, as the musical takes the stage of the State Theatre July 17-August 26, 2018.

Here's the rundown for the full season:

Waitressat the Connor Palace October 17 - November 5, 2017

On Your Feet! at the Connor Palace December 5-23, 2017

Love Never Dies at the State Theatre January 9-28, 2018

Rent at the Connor Palace March 6-25, 2018

The Humans at the Connor Palace April 10-29, 2018

Aladdinat the State Theatre May 2-27, 2018

Hamiltonat the State Theatre July 17-August 26, 2018

