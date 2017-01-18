Russian Duo to perform at Nighttown: Oleg Kruglyakov & Terry Boyarsky

Nighttown presents the Russian Duo

Featuring Russian Folk Music, Romances, Dances, Classical Music, Gypsy Melodies, & Russian Songs

Thursday, January 19 at 8:00pm

12387 Cedar Road

Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Oleg Kruglyakov, balalaika & vocals

Terry Boyarsky, piano

From Russian roots to classical favorites, from vocals to ragtime, the Russian Duo is a magical collaboration between virtuoso balalaika and concert piano, creating a vibrant, cross-cultural musical experience.

Russian Duo is an international project born out of a love of traditional music and classical elegance. Oleg Kruglyakov is a balalaika virtuoso from Siberia and Terry Boyarsky is an American concert pianist with Russian heritage. They have joined forces to perform exuberant, compelling, magical concerts.

The Duo takes audiences on a journey across the span of Russian culture, ranging from humorous pieces, elaborate sets of variations, pulsating dance music, rhythmic folk songs, gypsy melodies, and lyrical romances. In addition, their program combines the diverse flavors of traditional Russian folk songs, chamber music classics and unique transcriptions of favorites from around the world.

Oleg Kruglyakov was born in Omsk City, Siberia, Russia. Educated at the renowned Ekaterinburg Conservatory in conducting, balalaika performance and ethnic singing, he performed as balalaika soloist with many Folk Russian groups, touring throughout Russia, Siberia, Ukraine, France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Malta and Turkmenistan.

Terry Boyarsky has been performing chamber music for over 35 years and is an internationally recognized educator in music and movement. She has collaborated with instrumentalists, singers and dancers across the United States, Canada, France, Switzerland, Thailand, and Venezuela.