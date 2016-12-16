Ohio Dance Theatre presents "The Nutcracker": Denise Gula, Artistic Director

A holiday tradition returns, when Ohio Dance Theatre presents Denise Gula’s full-length The Nutcracker in collaboration with Verb Ballets. This holiday favorite is the wondrous story of a magical journey through a young girl’s imagination. Complete with a tree that grows, battling mice and extraordinary dancers this visual and musical production should become part of everyone’s holiday tradition. Ohio Dance Theatre’s colorful and fanciful production is a special treat for all ages, and is especially appealing to ballet lovers who cherish the company’s breathtaking performance.

Friday & Saturday, December 16 & 17, 2016 - 7:30pm

Sunday, December 18, 2016 – 2:00pm

The Stocker Arts Center Hoke Theatre, on the campus of Lorain County Community College