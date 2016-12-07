© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra presents "It's a Wonderful Life": Brett Mitchell

Published December 7, 2016 at 11:35 PM EST

Experience Frank Capra’s cherished holiday film classic as you’ve never seen it before – with Dimitri Tiomkin’s heartwarming score performed live by The Cleveland Orchestra!  It is Christmas Eve, 1946, and George Bailey (James Stewart) faces financial ruin and is seriously contemplating suicide.  Angel Clarence Oddbody (Henry Travers) takes George on a journey and helps him to realize how many lives he has touched, and, just as Clarence had planned, George awakens to the fact that, despite all its deprivations, he has truly had a wonderful life. 

Thursday, December 8 at 7:30pm
Friday, December 9, at 7:30pm
Severance Hall

Associate Conductor Brett Mitchell leads the performance, and he previewed the show with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

