Great Lakes Light Opera presents "The Gift of the Magi"
Great Lakes Light Opera presents The Gift of the Magi by David Conte
December 9 at 7:30 pm
December 11 at 3:00 pm
East Cleveland Theater
14108 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44112
Celebrate the holiday season by coming out to East Cleveland Theater to see Great Lakes Light Opera’s production of David Conte’s The Gift of the Magi. This chamber opera is based on O. Henry’s classic of the same name, about a young married couple and how they deal with the challenge of buying secret Christmas gifts for each other with very little money.