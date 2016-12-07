© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Great Lakes Light Opera presents "The Gift of the Magi"

Published December 7, 2016 at 11:23 PM EST

Great Lakes Light Opera presents The Gift of the Magi by David Conte

December 9 at 7:30 pm 
December 11 at 3:00 pm 

East Cleveland Theater
14108 Euclid Ave 
Cleveland, OH 44112 

Celebrate the holiday season by coming out to East Cleveland Theater to see Great Lakes Light Opera’s production of David Conte’s The Gift of the Magi. This chamber opera is based on O. Henry’s classic of the same name, about a young married couple and how they deal with the challenge of buying secret Christmas gifts for each other with very little money.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV