Great Lakes Light Opera presents The Gift of the Magi by David Conte

December 9 at 7:30 pm

December 11 at 3:00 pm

East Cleveland Theater

14108 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44112

Celebrate the holiday season by coming out to East Cleveland Theater to see Great Lakes Light Opera’s production of David Conte’s The Gift of the Magi. This chamber opera is based on O. Henry’s classic of the same name, about a young married couple and how they deal with the challenge of buying secret Christmas gifts for each other with very little money.