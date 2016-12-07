Cleveland Play House presents A Christmas Story: Jeff Talbot

The most popular show in Cleveland Play House history is back just in time for the holidays! A Christmas Story will once again delight Cleveland audiences with its nostalgic tale of little Ralphie Parker and his ultimate Christmas wish. Based on the original motion picture which was filmed in Cleveland, A Christmas Story has captured the hearts of Clevelanders who claim the story as their city’s own. Each year, A Christmas Story is responsible for introducing thousands of new guests to live theatre at Cleveland Play House. With a storyline that appeals to a multi-generational audience, A Christmas Story has become an annual holiday traditional for many Northeast Ohio families. Running November 25 – Dececember 23 in the Allen Theatre, audience members are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of another CPH holiday tradition: the Festival of Trees. Dozens of beautifully decorated trees will await guests upon their arrival prior to each show.

Actor Jeff Talbott, who plays Ralph, visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.