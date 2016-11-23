© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Pops presents "Let the Merry Bells Keep Ringing": Carl Topilow

Published November 23, 2016 at 8:20 PM EST

Let the Merry Bells Keep Ringing
Sunday, November 27 at 2:00pm
Connor Palace Theater

Let the merry bells, and horns, and strings, and flutes, and drums of the Cleveland POPS Orchestra bring a sparkle of magic to the most wonderful season of all.  The POPS ChorusContemporary Youth OrchestraDancing Wheels and popular vocalist  Helen Welsh will add to the festivities, as will the fun activities in the Connor Palace Lobby. Adorable, adoptable pets from local rescue shelters, along with a visit from jolly old Santa Claus, adds to this beloved annual Sunday Matinee Yuletide Celebration.

Music Director Carl Topilow spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber. 

