Pianist Nathan Carterette returns to Cleveland

Nathan Carterette will play a recital at Christ Episcopal Church in Shaker Heights on Friday, November 18. at 7:30 p.m. This free recital features an appealing collection of works including Schubert’s Wanderer Fantasy, Beethoven,’s Moonlight Sonata, Messiaen’s “Le Baiser de l’Enfant Jésus” from Vingt Regards as well as a grand sonata by Korean pianist-composer Quentin Kim A masterful tone-painter, Carterette spins a gorgeous filigree in these lush neo-romantic pieces. Both works detail a spiritual journey and are filled with exotic sounds and intense virtuosity.

Nathan was raised in Cleveland and studied with Cleveland’s celebrated Birute and Anthony Smetona. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School he continued his studies at Yale and privately in Germany.