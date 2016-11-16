WOLFS Gallery presents Joseph Glasco: The David Chesler Collection

Bridget McWilliams, Director of WOLFS Gallery, spoke with WCLV's Mark Satola about their new exhibition featuring artwork of Joseph Glasco

Beginning in the 1970’s two restaurants, That Place on Bellflower and Club Isabella became anchors of the University Circle and greater Cleveland social world; great food, great scene and dripping with great art. The backbone of these two eateries, opened by the astonishing Isabella Basile, was Basile’s son David Chesler; artist, opera aficionado and close companion of an important American painter. The arresting art on the restaurant walls was the work of American Modernist Joseph Glasco. It was Glasco’s work that gave both restaurants their ultimate in cool atmosphere and it arrived here through the great and long friendship between these two men.

Joseph Glasco, Chesler’s senior by some years introduced his younger friend to the turbulent and wild art world of the New York in the 1960’s, and Chesler provided the stable and loyal friendship that the artist needed. They shared a love of opera, of theatre and culture. Chesler was mesmerized and in awe of Glasco’s prolific and mind blowing artwork. Their close friendship grew and eventually brought them to Cleveland together for almost two years, often taking off and traveling the world together during that time.

Glasco, born in Oklahoma and raised in Texas had a strongly independent nature and often found himself outside the boundaries of behavior essential for a hot aspiring artist in New York City. In spite of many interesting departures from the New York formula for success Glasco’s work spoke volumes and resulted in his paintings and sculpture being acquired by this country’s best museums and institutions.

The Chesler collection is a tribute to true friendship and comes with the good fortune of allowing us a reason to revisit this important mid century American artist. WOLFS is delighted to be able to exhibit over 50 works by a truly captivating American artist.

The exhibition opens Thursday November 17 at 5:00 pm, with a reception at 13010 Larchmere Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44120, continuing through the holidays.