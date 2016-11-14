Western Reserve Theater Organ Society presents Lance Luce

The Western Reserve Theater Organ Society will present a concert at Grays Armory on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30pm.

Lance Luce will perform a concert on the Wurlitzer Theater Pipe organ at Grays Armory. His concerts are praised for appealing to audiences of all ages, containing a wide variety of musical styles. Mr. Luce, a Michigan native, has performed on many theater organs across the United States, Canada, and Australia. He was named the 2014 Organist Of The Year by the American Theater Organ Society.

Grays Armory is located at 1234 Bolivar Rd, Cleveland.

Parking will be available on the west side of the building. All parking is at prevailing rates.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or on line at www.wrtos.org/concerts.

Western Reserve Theater Organ Society (WRTOS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, presents concerts for the purpose of keeping the theater organ a living art form for current and future generations.

His concerts are praised for appealing to audiences of all ages, containing a wide variety of musical styles. He has played concerts for numerous chapters of the American Theatre Organ Society and other affiliated theatre organ groups and clubs. He has played for National and regional conventions of the ATOS in the United States and TOSA in Australia.

Lance began playing the theatre pipe organ at age 10 at the Royal Oak Theatre near his Michigan home. By age 13 he was playing at that same theatre for intermissions. During his teenage years he began playing the organ at a local church on Sundays, and performed countless times for area organ clubs and societies. At age 18, Lance won first place honors in the Yamaha National Electone organ competition in California. The next year he was appointed the Head Staff Organist at Radio City Music Hall in New York, on the largest Wurlitzer ever built. Lance has made many recordings, including being part of the famous "Theatre Organ Greats - A Salute to Radio City Music Hall".

For many years, Lance was the house organist at several family style restaurants, two of them in Michigan. While at the Organ Grinder in Toronto, Ontario, he played for well over a million patrons in his 8 year run.

Lance has been a church organ consultant in Michigan since 1991. He is currently the church organ consultant for Allen organs as well as being an Allen Artist. Lance has designed and installed over 300 organs in churches, homes and institutions. His background includes pipe organ maintenance, as well as electronic organ design, installation, voicing, pipe interfacing and MIDI implementation.

Lance is currently on the staff at the Fox Theatre and Redford Theatre in Detroit, and the Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor. He has been a church organist for 40 years, recording artist, as well as concert artist.