Opera Circle Cleveland presents Zanetto: Dorota Sobieska and Howard Simon

Opera Circle Cleveland is bringing to life a gem in the operatic repertoire: Zanetto by Pietro Mascagni. In only 50 minutes, Zanetto is telling a story of love, hope, suspicion, disappointment, and imperfection through one of the most compelling scores of Romantic music. Staged and costumed, the opera is sung in Italian with English translation projected.

Dorota Sobieska (Silvia, Executive Artistic Director) and Howard Simon (Executive Vice President) visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.

Opera Circle Cleveland brings this chamber production to multiple venues in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio:

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 7:30 pm in Cleveland

Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, 3649 East 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44105

Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 3:30 pm in Cleveland

Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, 3649 East 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44105

Friday, November 11, 2016 at 7:30pm in West Side Cleveland

Transformer Station, 1460 W 29th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 7:30 pm in East Cleveland

East Cleveland Public Library, 14101 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112

Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 3:30 pm in Cleveland

St. Casimir Church, 8223 Sowinski Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103

Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 7:30 pm in New Philadelphia

First United Church of Christ, 201 Fair Ave NW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 3:30 pm in Akron

The Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium, 60 S High St, Akron, OH 44326

Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 7 pm in Cleveland Heights

NightTown, 12383 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:30 pm in Hudson

Barlow Community Center – Theater, 41 S Oviatt St, Hudson, OH 44236

Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 3:30 pm in Chagrin Falls

Valley Lutheran Church, 87 E Orange St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022

Saturday, December 10, 2016 at 7:30 pm in Shaker Heights

First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland, 3630 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44118

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 7:30 pm in Youngstown

Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Roman Catholic Church, 421 Covington St. Youngstown, OH 44510

The production of Zanetto initiates Opera Circle Cleveland’s creative initiative to reach wider audiences with carefully designed, chamber works of exceptional beauty offered free to the public. Zanetto features Dorota Sobieska, soprano, Silvia and stage director; Megan Thompson, mezzo-soprano, Zanetto; Jacek Sobieski, piano direction. Free-will donations gratefully accepted.