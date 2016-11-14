Cleveland Pops presents The Name is Bond…James Bond! - Carl Topilow

The Name is Bond...James Bond!

Saturday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

For over five decades, the movie adventures of Ian Fleming’s Agent 007 have been accompanied by beautiful girls and exciting musical themes by extraordinary composers. Relive those unforgettable musical memories with Carl Topilow and the Cleveland POPS—also featuring star of Broadway, TV and movies: singer/actor/comedienne Rachel York.

Music Selections:



Themes from 007™

Diamonds Are Forever

A View to A Kill

The World Is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Nobody Does It Better

Die Another Day

Surrender (from Tomorrow Never Dies )

) For Your Eyes Only

Writing’s On The Wall (from Spectre )

) Live and Let Die

To Russia With Love

Cleveland Pops Extras: