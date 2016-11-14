Cleveland Pops presents The Name is Bond…James Bond! - Carl Topilow
The Name is Bond...James Bond!
Saturday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m.
Severance Hall
For over five decades, the movie adventures of Ian Fleming’s Agent 007 have been accompanied by beautiful girls and exciting musical themes by extraordinary composers. Relive those unforgettable musical memories with Carl Topilow and the Cleveland POPS—also featuring star of Broadway, TV and movies: singer/actor/comedienne Rachel York.
Music Selections:
- Themes from 007™
- Diamonds Are Forever
- A View to A Kill
- The World Is Not Enough
- You Only Live Twice
- Nobody Does It Better
- Die Another Day
- Surrender (fromTomorrow Never Dies)
- For Your Eyes Only
- Writing’s On The Wall (fromSpectre)
- Live and Let Die
- To Russia With Love
Cleveland Pops Extras:
- Secret Agent Man
- Mission Impossible
- Soul Bassa Nova (fromAustin Powers)
- Pink Panther
- Peter Gunn