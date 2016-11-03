Baldwin Wallace Opera and Cleveland Opera Theater present "Serse"

Handel's "Serse" is presented in a co-production with Baldwin Wallace Opera and Cleveland Opera Theater with guest director and conductor Timothy Nelson, hailed by Opera News as "The future of opera." Channeling the style of Rumi and building on the concept of a Persian folk-love story as narrated by a poet, Nelson will create and lead this world-premiere adaptation of Handel's "Serse."

This exciting production will feature a cast from the Baldwin Wallace Opera program, a chamber orchestra, costume design by Esther Haberlen and scenographic design by Matthew D. McCarren. Sung in Italian with English narration, "Serse" will have an approximate 90-minute duration.

This is the first Baldwin Wallace Opera production to be produced under the leadership of Scott Skiba, the recently appointed director of opera studies, and Jason Aquila, the recently appointed opera music director.

The opera in three acts tells the story of Serses, the King of Persia, who is engaged to Amastre, but he really loves Romilda. Unfortunately, his brother, Arsamenes, and Romilda are already in love. To confuse matters further, Romilda's sister, Atalanta, is secretly in love with Arsamenes. Add a bumbling servant, and it looks like all the lovers are doomed to be separated. However, love prevails and all rejoice as they return to happiness.

Performance Schedule:

Friday-Saturday, November 4-5, 8 p.m. at Fynette Kulas Music Hall

Off Campus Performance:

Sunday, November 6, 6:30 p.m.

The Arcade Cleveland

401 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

www.clevelandoperatheater.org