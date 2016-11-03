© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Baldwin Wallace Opera and Cleveland Opera Theater present "Serse"

Published November 3, 2016 at 6:37 PM EDT

Handel's "Serse" is presented in a co-production with Baldwin Wallace Opera and  Cleveland Opera Theater with guest director and conductor Timothy Nelson, hailed by Opera News as "The future of opera." Channeling the style of Rumi and building on the concept of a Persian folk-love story as narrated by a poet, Nelson will create and lead this world-premiere adaptation of Handel's "Serse."

This exciting production will feature a cast from the Baldwin Wallace Opera program, a chamber orchestra, costume design by Esther Haberlen and scenographic design by Matthew D. McCarren. Sung in Italian with English narration, "Serse" will have an approximate 90-minute duration.

This is the first Baldwin Wallace Opera production to be produced under the leadership of Scott Skiba, the recently appointed director of opera studies, and Jason Aquila, the recently appointed opera music director.

The opera in three acts tells the story of Serses, the King of Persia, who is engaged to Amastre, but he really loves Romilda. Unfortunately, his brother, Arsamenes, and Romilda are already in love. To confuse matters further, Romilda's sister, Atalanta, is secretly in love with Arsamenes. Add a bumbling servant, and it looks like all the lovers are doomed to be separated. However, love prevails and all rejoice as they return to happiness.

Performance Schedule:
Friday-Saturday, November 4-5, 8 p.m. at Fynette Kulas Music Hall

Off Campus Performance:
Sunday, November 6, 6:30 p.m.
The Arcade Cleveland
401 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44114
www.clevelandoperatheater.org

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV