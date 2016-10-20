© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Todd Wilson will improvise a score to silent film "Nosferatu"

Published October 20, 2016 at 9:59 PM EDT

There is no better way to celebrate Halloween than with one of the silent era’s most eerie and gothic masterpieces, with a chilling accompaniment improvised live by acclaimed organist Todd Wilson. This legendary expressionistic masterpiece – and a chilling performance from Max Schreck as the vampire – set the template for the horror films that followed. Featuring Severance Hall’s mighty Norton Memorial Organ, considered one of the finest concert organs ever built.

Todd Wilson visited WCLV to chat with Jacqueline Gerber. 

At the Movies: Nosferatu
Tuesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. 
Severance Hall 

Arts & Culture WCLV