Cleveland Chamber Choir presents "Americana": Scott MacPherson

Published October 18, 2016 at 10:37 PM EDT

Founded in 2015, the Cleveland Chamber Choir is an ensemble of professional singers from Northeast Ohio under the artistic direction of choral conductor Scott MacPherson. They present their third program, "Americana," in two performances this month. It will feature the music of William Billings, Charles Ives, Aaron Copland, John Cage, and Samuel Barber, as well as folk songs, hymns, and spirituals.

Artistic Director Scott MacPherson visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Saturday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. 
First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland
3630 Fairmount Blvd 
Shaker Heights

Friday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m.
John Knox Presbyterian Church
25200 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted

