The Cleveland Orchestra opens 99th season: Joshua Smith, principal flute, gives a preview

Joshua Smith, principal flute for The Cleveland Orchestra, visited WCLV to give us a preview of the opening weekend of the 2016-17 season, the orchestra's 99th.

Mr. Smith is also the featured guest at an upcoming Women's Committee luncheon.

Opening Night at The Cleveland Orchestra

Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Paul Jacobs, organ

Program

IVES - Symphony No. 3: The Camp Meeting

COPLAND - Symphony for Organ and Orchestra

SIBELIUS - Symphony No. 2

Gala Concert

Saturday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

Program

BEETHOVEN - Piano Concerto No. 2

HARBISON - Remembering Gatsby: Foxtrot for Orchestra

COPLAND - Suite from Billy the Kid

Meet the Artist Series, presented by the Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee

Program moderated by Ilya Gidalevich, Artistic Administrator for The Cleveland Orchestra

Friday, October 7

11:30 a.m. - Patron reception with Joshua Smith

12:00 noon - Lunch followed by performance and conversation

Shaker Heights Country Club