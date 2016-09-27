© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Orchestra opens 99th season: Joshua Smith, principal flute, gives a preview

Published September 27, 2016 at 6:49 PM EDT
[photo: Joshua Smith / by Frank Lanza]
[photo: Joshua Smith / by Frank Lanza]

Joshua Smith, principal flute for The Cleveland Orchestra, visited WCLV to give us a preview of the opening weekend of the 2016-17 season, the orchestra's 99th. 

Mr. Smith is also the featured guest at an upcoming Women's Committee luncheon.

Opening Night at The Cleveland Orchestra
Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
Paul Jacobs, organ

Program
IVES - Symphony No. 3: The Camp Meeting
COPLAND - Symphony for Organ and Orchestra
SIBELIUS - Symphony No. 2

 

Gala Concert
Saturday, October 1 at 7:00 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Franz Welser-Möst,  conductor
Emanuel Ax,   piano

Program
BEETHOVEN - Piano Concerto No. 2
HARBISON - Remembering Gatsby: Foxtrot for Orchestra
COPLAND - Suite from  Billy the Kid

 

Meet the Artist Series, presented by the Cleveland Orchestra Women's Committee
Program moderated by Ilya Gidalevich, Artistic Administrator for The Cleveland Orchestra
Friday, October 7
11:30 a.m. - Patron reception with Joshua Smith
12:00 noon - Lunch followed by performance and conversation
Shaker Heights Country Club

 

