First Fridays: Stars in the Classics

Published September 1, 2016 at 9:40 PM EDT

M.U.S.i.C. (Musical Upcoming Stars in the Classics) is a non-profit organization committed to providing intimate performance opportunities for emerging, world class musicians in Northeast Ohio and beyond.

Don't miss their upcoming benefit concert, "Celebrating Our Stars" on Sunday, September 18 at Beechmont Country Club. The silent auction opens at 12:15 p.m., with a gourmet brunch at 12:30 p.m. The musical program begins at 1:30 p.m. 

Beechmont Country Club is located at 29600 Chagrin Blvd, Orange, OH 44122. 
 

First Fridays Program

R. Glière: Intermezzo and Tarantella 
Henry Samuels, double bass and Amy Tan, piano

F. Schubert/F. Liszt: Ständchen
Alexander Kostritsa, piano

G.F. Handel: Lay Your Doubts and Fears Aside from “Semele” 
Brian Skoog, tenor and Alexander Kostritsa, piano

M. Moszkowski- Suite for Two Violins and Piano (Movements 2 and 4)
Solomon Liang and Koko Watanabe, violins and Megan-Geoffrey Prins, piano

K. Weill – Youkali 
Elizabeth Frey, mezzo-soprano and Alexander Kostritsa, piano

P. Schoenfield: Café Music (Movements 1 and 2) 
Solomon Liang, violin, Chauncey Aceret, cello, and Amy Tan, piano

