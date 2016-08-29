Chiara String Quartet presents "Bartok by Heart"

The Chiara String Quartet (Rebecca Fischer and Hyeyung JulieYoon, violins; Jonah Sirota, viola; Gregory Beaver, cello) released Bartók by Heart on Azica Records on August 26, 2016. The 2-CD set includes Béla Bartók's six string quartets, played entirely from memory. The album was produced by Alan Bise and recorded by Bruce Egre at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, NY.

Three of the members of the quartet (Hyeyung, Jonah, and Gregory) spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell about the release.