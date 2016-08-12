Cleveland Opera Theater at the Dunham Tavern Museum: Domenico Boyagian, Music Director

Cleveland Opera Theater returns to Dunham Tavern Museum for a free "Opera Al Fresco" concert. Family-friendly performance with FREE admission, children's activities, food trucks, wine & beer vendors and more!

Music Director Domenico Boyagian spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell about this weekend's free concert. He also gave an overview of the season as a whole, and hinted at his secret recipe for lasagna.

Opera at the Dunham Tavern Museum

Sunday, August 14, 2016

Food trucks open at 5:00pm

Concert begins at 6:30pm

Free Parking Adjacent to the Dunham Tavern Museum

On-site security

Minutes from the freeway and the Cleveland Clinic

​

VIP Tickets $100

Pre-Concert VIP Reception at the Dunham Tavern Museum

Wine

Light Appetizers

Exclusive Pre Concert performance by Cleveland Opera Theater Artists

Preferred seating for public concert

No need to bring a chair, you'll have one waiting for you up front in the VIP section

VIP parking

Proceeds from VIP ticket sales help support the Cleveland Opera Theater Opera For All FREE Summer Concert Series