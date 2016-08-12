Cleveland Opera Theater at the Dunham Tavern Museum: Domenico Boyagian, Music Director
Cleveland Opera Theater returns to Dunham Tavern Museum for a free "Opera Al Fresco" concert. Family-friendly performance with FREE admission, children's activities, food trucks, wine & beer vendors and more!
Music Director Domenico Boyagian spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell about this weekend's free concert. He also gave an overview of the season as a whole, and hinted at his secret recipe for lasagna.
Opera at the Dunham Tavern Museum
Sunday, August 14, 2016
Food trucks open at 5:00pm
Concert begins at 6:30pm
Free Parking Adjacent to the Dunham Tavern Museum
On-site security
Minutes from the freeway and the Cleveland Clinic
VIP Tickets $100
Pre-Concert VIP Reception at the Dunham Tavern Museum
Wine
Light Appetizers
Exclusive Pre Concert performance by Cleveland Opera Theater Artists
Preferred seating for public concert
No need to bring a chair, you'll have one waiting for you up front in the VIP section
VIP parking
Proceeds from VIP ticket sales help support the Cleveland Opera Theater Opera For All FREE Summer Concert Series