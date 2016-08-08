© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The Cleveland Orchestra at Hough: Carolyn Warner

Published August 8, 2016 at 5:21 PM EDT

Pianist and violinist Carolyn Gadiel Warner is a native of Canada who began her musical education with the piano at age three. Later taking up the violin, she earned degrees in both instruments from the University of Toronto and the Paris Conservatory of Music, from which she graduated with a First Prize. Since 1979, Ms. Warner has been a member of both the violin and keyboard sections of The Cleveland Orchestra. Ms. Warner serves on the chamber music faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She is a founding member – with her husband, Stephen Warner, a former violinist in The Cleveland Orchestra – of the Cleveland Duo and the Cleveland Duo & James Umble, which have been profiled in  The Strad magazine and can be heard on the Cappella, Dana, and Klavier record labels. Both ensembles tour throughout North America and abroad, performing dozens of concerts each year for students of all ages and levels of musical background.

Carolyn spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber about the orchestra's Hough residency, as well as about her coaching duties at the Rainey Institute

