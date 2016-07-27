Cleveland Orchestra & Cleveland Museum of Art in Hough Residency: Seema Rao

CLEVELAND – This summer, The Cleveland Orchestra will join with the Cleveland Museum of Art to celebrate music and art in Hough, a historic neighborhood east of downtown Cleveland. This new partnership between two of Ohio’s premier cultural organizations is designed to create partnerships with communities to develop new and meaningful ways to enliven our community with arts and music. Both organizations are joining with residents to celebrate music and art in the Hough community from June through August, 2016.

A highlight of the activities in Hough is a free public concert by The Cleveland Orchestra, led by Cleveland Orchestra associate conductor Brett Mitchell, at East Professional Center on Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. A live radio broadcast of the concert will air on WCLV Classical 104.9 ideastream®, and a delayed television broadcast will air on WVIZ/PBS on Friday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. and will repeat Sunday, August 14 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the free community concert are being distributed throughout Hough beginning on Monday, July 11, 2016. (See list of distribution locations at the end of this news release.)

Working with the Hough community, the August 11 performance will showcase the visual and musical talents of their citizens. From 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., selected photographs of Hough residents from “Clevelanders: Portraits of Our Community,” the Cleveland Museum of Art's year-long centennial self-portrait project, will be on display, along with banners celebrating the Hough community. The portraits will feature Hough residents and the banners will be created by Hough community groups and Cleveland Museum of Art staff members. An additional banner will be produced by community members during “A New Day in Hough,” an annual tradition started by the late councilwoman Fannie Lewis, taking place this year at League Park on August 6.

“With our Hough community partners and The Cleveland Orchestra, we are finding ways to interweave all our strengths and harness the power of the arts to enrich lives. The festivities of the summer will be crafted of this rich fabric,” said Seema Rao, director of Intergenerational Learning for the Cleveland Museum of Art.