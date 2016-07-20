Presenting the 2016 Kent Blossom Music Festival: Charles Latshaw and Danna Sundet

The Kent/Blossom Music Festival is an advanced training institute for professional music training operated by Kent State University in cooperation with The Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Music Center presenting public performances by distinguished artist faculty and talented young musicians.

Charles Latshaw is the director of the Kent/Blossom Music Festival and the Kent State University Orchestra. Danna Sundet serves as full-time Assistant Professor of Oboe at Kent State University. She is Artistic Coordinator of the Kent/Blossom Music Festival. They spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell to preview the 2016 festival. Faculty concerts continue through July 27th, student rectitals through the 24th.

