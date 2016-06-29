Ohio Shakespeare Festival kicks off their 2016 summer season: Tess Burgler and Joe Pine

This season, Ohio Shakespeare Festival presentsWilliam Shakespeare's The Tempest and Macbeth, as well as the family-friendly show Robin Hood: An Adventure, With Music. Associate Producers Tess Burgler and Joe Pine spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

For more information about the festival and details on the shows, click here.

William Shakespeare's The Tempest

July 1-17

Famously described as Shakespeare’s last play, The Tempest tells the story of the wizard Prospero and his daughter, who have been unjustly banished by an evil and jealous duke. The action is set on an enchanted desert island, haunted by air spirits and mutant monsters. Prospero seizes his opportunity when the duke’s ship happens to sail by his island prison. Romance, comedy, and some mystical chaos ensue!

Robin Hood: An Adventure, with Music

July 21-24

A rollicking time for the whole family, OSF’s Family Theatre programming introduces original stagings of beloved literary classics. Robin Hood: An Adventure, with Music is wholesome entertainment from a bygone age designed for children and adults alike.

William Shakespeare's Macbeth

August 5-21

Long honored as one of Shakespeare’s best tragedies, Macbeth tells the fictional story of a Scottish lord who might be king, but the price he must pay is a dreadful one. Witches, prophecy, murder, and war all swirl together in the cauldron of this classic story of good versus evil.