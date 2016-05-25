Dvořák's "Stabat Mater" at The Cleveland Orchestra: a conversation with Franz Welser-Möst

Seeking solace, a grief-stricken Dvořák wrote his Stabat Mater, the Latin text describing Mary’s anguish as she stood before the cross, after he suffered the loss of three of his children in rapid and tragic succession. A profound, masterful setting of the expression of loss and sorrow, Dvořák's work conveys his sense of deepest emptiness, and documents his personal inner struggle and hard-won hope regained through devotional music.

Music Director Franz Welser-Möst spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about Dvořák's masterpiece.

The Cleveland Orchestra presents two performances of Stabat Mater.

Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Erin Wall, soprano

Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano

Norbert Ernst, tenor

Eric Owens, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (Robert Porco, director)