Choral Arts Cleveland presents Chiaroscuro--Light and Shadow--Bodies and Voices in Motion: Martin Kessler, Music Director

Choral Arts Cleveland's final concert of the season is titled “Chiaroscuro–Light and Shadow–Bodies and Voices in Motion.” The concert will include James Whitbourn’s “Luminosity,” which NPR described as “a celebration of that light — peaceful, radiant and clear.” That performance will include local dancers and professional instrumentalists. They will also perform Eric Whitacre’s, “Lux Aurumque” (Light of Gold). Plus, Morten Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna,” a five movement piece dealing with light which Mr. Lauridsen described as a “very complicated [piece] when one starts to peel it, especially in the contrapuntal sense, and yet the immediacy is there for the listener to respond to.”

Martin Kessler is the Music Director of Choral Arts Cleveland, and he spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Chiaroscuro--Light and Shadow--Bodies and Voices in Motion

Sunday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church

3445 Warrensville Center Road

Shaker Heights, OH 44122