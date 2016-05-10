© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Singers' Club of Cleveland announces Natalie Mallis as their newest Artistic Director

May 10, 2016

The Singers' Club of Cleveland has just announced that after a year-long search, they have selected Natalie Mallis as their newest Artistic Director. 

Here's a quote from Dean Myers, President of the Board: "We believe her intelligence, strong planning and organization skills, energy, work ethic, integrity, candor, high standards, and focus on singing excellence will definitely improve the performance level of the Club. Her strong academic background in music and choral conducting is supplemented by considerable choral, instrumental and soloist experience. As demonstrated in her time with us she has an excellent ear, a quick sense of humor, and a presence that will make rehearsals productive and fun."

Natalie and board members Dave Brown and Dave Roberts visited WCLV to speak with Bill O'Connell. 

The Singers' Club's final concert of the season is called "Celebrate Jazz!" 

Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Breen Center for the Performing Arts
St. Ignatius High School
2008 W 30th St 

