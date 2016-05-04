© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra presents season finale: Brett Mitchell

Published May 4, 2016 at 4:11 PM EDT
[photo: Brett Mitchell / by Mark Satola]
[photo: Brett Mitchell / by Mark Satola]

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra wraps up their 30th anniversary season with a program in Severance Hall featuring music by Rachmaninoff, Korngold, and Adam Schoenberg. This season's concerto competition winner, Jieming Tang, is the soloist on Korngold's Violin Concerto. 

Brett Mitchell, Music Director of COYO, spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Sunday, May 8 at 3:00 p.m.
Severance Hall
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Jieming Tang,  violin

Program
ADAM SCHOENBERG - Finding Rothko
KORNGOLD - Violin Concerto
RACHMANINONOFF - Symphonic Dances

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here

If you can't make it to Severance Hall, listen to the concert live on WCLV 104.9.

