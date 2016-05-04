Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra presents season finale: Brett Mitchell

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra wraps up their 30th anniversary season with a program in Severance Hall featuring music by Rachmaninoff, Korngold, and Adam Schoenberg. This season's concerto competition winner, Jieming Tang, is the soloist on Korngold's Violin Concerto.

Brett Mitchell, Music Director of COYO, spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Sunday, May 8 at 3:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Jieming Tang, violin

Program

ADAM SCHOENBERG - Finding Rothko

KORNGOLD - Violin Concerto

RACHMANINONOFF - Symphonic Dances

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

If you can't make it to Severance Hall, listen to the concert live on WCLV 104.9.