Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

West Shore Chorale presents Haydn's Creation: John Drotleff

Published April 29, 2016 at 10:52 PM EDT

The West Shore Chorale wraps up their season this Sunday, and conductor John Drotleff visited WCLV to speak with Bill O'Connell about the program. 

Haydn’s “Creation”

Sunday, May 1, 2016 – 7:30 PM

West Shore Chorale
John Drotleff, conductor

Kathleen Hacker, soprano
Kristen Jones, mezzo soprano
Kevin Foster, tenor
Thomas Scurich, bass

Magnificat Center for the Performing Arts

20770 Hilluard Boulevard, Rocky River, Ohio

Special Guests: Choral Scholars from area high schools

Tickets $15, students free

