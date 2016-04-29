West Shore Chorale presents Haydn's Creation: John Drotleff
The West Shore Chorale wraps up their season this Sunday, and conductor John Drotleff visited WCLV to speak with Bill O'Connell about the program.
Haydn’s “Creation”
Sunday, May 1, 2016 – 7:30 PM
West Shore Chorale
John Drotleff, conductor
Kathleen Hacker, soprano
Kristen Jones, mezzo soprano
Kevin Foster, tenor
Thomas Scurich, bass
Magnificat Center for the Performing Arts
20770 Hilluard Boulevard, Rocky River, Ohio
Special Guests: Choral Scholars from area high schools
Tickets $15, students free