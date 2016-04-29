West Shore Chorale presents Haydn's Creation: John Drotleff

The West Shore Chorale wraps up their season this Sunday, and conductor John Drotleff visited WCLV to speak with Bill O'Connell about the program.

Haydn’s “Creation”

Sunday, May 1, 2016 – 7:30 PM

West Shore Chorale

John Drotleff, conductor

Kathleen Hacker, soprano

Kristen Jones, mezzo soprano

Kevin Foster, tenor

Thomas Scurich, bass

Magnificat Center for the Performing Arts

20770 Hilluard Boulevard, Rocky River, Ohio

Special Guests: Choral Scholars from area high schools

Tickets $15, students free