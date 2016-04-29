Cleveland Women's Orchestra concludes 81st season: Robert Cronquist and Joan Ferst

The Cleveland Women's Orchestra closes its 81st season at Severance Hall with Music Director Robert Cronquist and violinist Jinjoo Cho. Robert and orchestra manager Joan Ferst spoke with Mark Satola about the program.

81st ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

at Severance Hall

Sunday, May 1, 2016, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Cronquist, Music Director

Guest Artist, Jinjoo Cho, Violin

PROGRAM

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor, No. 2, op. 22. Henri Wieniawski

Symphony in G major, No. 8, op. 88. Antonin Dvorak

Tickets Available

Online at www.severancehall.com

Phone: Severance Hall Box Office, 216-231-1111

Donor Tickets: Call The Cleveland Womens's Orchestra Office 440-356-1303

Order by Mail: The Cleveland Women's Orchestra, 2691 Country Club Blvd, Rocky River OH 44116.