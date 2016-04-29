Cleveland Women's Orchestra concludes 81st season: Robert Cronquist and Joan Ferst
The Cleveland Women's Orchestra closes its 81st season at Severance Hall with Music Director Robert Cronquist and violinist Jinjoo Cho. Robert and orchestra manager Joan Ferst spoke with Mark Satola about the program.
81st ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
at Severance Hall
Sunday, May 1, 2016, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Cronquist, Music Director
Guest Artist, Jinjoo Cho, Violin
PROGRAM
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor, No. 2, op. 22. Henri Wieniawski
Symphony in G major, No. 8, op. 88. Antonin Dvorak
Tickets Available
Online at www.severancehall.com
Phone: Severance Hall Box Office, 216-231-1111
Donor Tickets: Call The Cleveland Womens's Orchestra Office 440-356-1303
Order by Mail: The Cleveland Women's Orchestra, 2691 Country Club Blvd, Rocky River OH 44116.