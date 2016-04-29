© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Women's Orchestra concludes 81st season: Robert Cronquist and Joan Ferst

Published April 29, 2016 at 6:59 PM EDT
[photo: Robert Cronquist and Joan Ferst / by Mark Satola]
[photo: Robert Cronquist and Joan Ferst / by Mark Satola]

The Cleveland Women's Orchestra closes its 81st season at Severance Hall with Music Director Robert Cronquist and violinist Jinjoo Cho. Robert and orchestra manager Joan Ferst spoke with Mark Satola about the program. 

81st ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

at Severance Hall

Sunday, May 1, 2016, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Cronquist, Music Director

Guest Artist, Jinjoo Cho, Violin

PROGRAM
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor, No. 2, op. 22. Henri Wieniawski
Symphony in G major, No. 8, op. 88. Antonin Dvorak

Tickets Available

Online at  www.severancehall.com
Phone: Severance Hall Box Office, 216-231-1111
Donor Tickets: Call The Cleveland Womens's Orchestra Office 440-356-1303
Order by Mail: The Cleveland Women's Orchestra, 2691 Country Club Blvd, Rocky River OH 44116.

