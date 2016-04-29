Cleveland Orchestra Chorus & University of Akron Chamber Choir join forces: Robert Porco

The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus heads down to Akron this weekend to join the University of Akron Chamber Choir in a performance of Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem. Acclaimed organist Todd Wilson accompanies the piece, conducted by Robert Porco.

Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

1250 West Exchange Street

Akron, OH 44313

Program:

University of Akron Chamber Choir performing a variety of works a cappella.

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and University of Akron Chamber Choir join together to perform Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem accompanied by acclaimed organist Todd Wilson, conducted by Robert Porco.