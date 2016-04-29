© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus & University of Akron Chamber Choir join forces: Robert Porco

Published April 29, 2016 at 9:20 PM EDT
[photo: Robert Porco / by Mark Satola]
The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus heads down to Akron this weekend to join the University of Akron Chamber Choir in a performance of Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem. Acclaimed organist Todd Wilson accompanies the piece, conducted by Robert Porco

Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
1250 West Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44313

Program:
University of Akron Chamber Choir performing a variety of works a cappella.
Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and University of Akron Chamber Choir join together to perform Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem accompanied by acclaimed organist Todd Wilson, conducted by Robert Porco. 

