An update from Aurora School of Music Director Vera Holczer
Vera Holczer, founder and director of the Aurora School of Music, stopped by WCLV to share what's been going on there recently. The biggest news is that construction is complete on the new performing hall!
Upcoming Events
Friday, April 29 at 4:00 PM
Masterclass with Pianist Arnaldo Cohen
Friday April 29, 2016 at 4:00 PM
HW Concert Hall
Admission $10
Free for ASM Students
Friday, May 20 at 3:00 PM
Student Recitals
Spend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the students of the Aurora School of Music. The students and faculty will be performing in the brand new HW Concert Hall. Come and support these awesome students! A FREE event open to all!
Monday, June 13 at 7:00 PM
Faculty Recital
Chauncey Aceret, cello and Amy Tan, piano
Monday, June 13, 2016 at 7:00 PM
HW Concert Hall
Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Ticket prices:
$10 - Adult
$7 - Senior/Students (13 and above)
$5 - ASM Students (13 and above)
Free - Children 12 and under
Ticket sales for this event benefit the Aurora School of Music piano and string departments.