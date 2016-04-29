An update from Aurora School of Music Director Vera Holczer

Vera Holczer, founder and director of the Aurora School of Music, stopped by WCLV to share what's been going on there recently. The biggest news is that construction is complete on the new performing hall!

Upcoming Events

Friday, April 29 at 4:00 PM

Masterclass with Pianist Arnaldo Cohen

Friday April 29, 2016 at 4:00 PM

HW Concert Hall

Admission $10

Free for ASM Students

Friday, May 20 at 3:00 PM

Student Recitals

Spend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the students of the Aurora School of Music. The students and faculty will be performing in the brand new HW Concert Hall. Come and support these awesome students! A FREE event open to all!

Monday, June 13 at 7:00 PM

Faculty Recital

Chauncey Aceret, cello and Amy Tan, piano

Monday, June 13, 2016 at 7:00 PM

HW Concert Hall

Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Ticket prices:

$10 - Adult

$7 - Senior/Students (13 and above)

$5 - ASM Students (13 and above)

Free - Children 12 and under

Ticket sales for this event benefit the Aurora School of Music piano and string departments.