Musical Theater Project presents "Behind the Musical: The Fantasticks"

Bill Rudman is the Artistic Director of The Musical Theater Project. He visited WCLV to chat with Jacqueline Gerber about their latest project.

“Try to Remember” a time when this musical about a girl, a boy and a wall wasn’t art of the American landscape. You’d have to go back to before 1960, when Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt’s tiny show opened Off Broadway with the young Jerry Orbach in the leading role. With only a few brief interruptions, The Fantasticks has been playing in New York ever since, and has been produced more than 20,000 times around the world. Chart the 56-year saga of the little musical that could from five frustrating years of creation and a near-disastrous tryout to cultural phenomenon. You’ll hear all the songs including “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” “I Can See It” and the one about September.

Behind the Musical: The Fantasticks

Saturday, April 30, 2016 | 7:00 PM

Hoke Theatre

Stocker Arts Center

Lorain County Community College

Sunday, May 1, 2016 | 3:00 PM

Regina Auditorium

Notre Dame College