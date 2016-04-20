The Cleveland Orchestra presents Beethoven, Wagner, Chopin: pianist Jan Lisiecki

The Cleveland Orchestra

Antoni Wit, conductor

Jan Lisiecki, piano

Thursday, April 21, 2016 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23, 2016 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, 2016 3:00 p.m.

Program

Wagner: Polonia: Concert Overture

Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”

Beethoven said that this symphony was his favorite — and for over two hundred years, audiences have agreed. Today, the Third Symphony is as fresh and exciting, as revolutionary and "Heroic" as when it was first performed — brimming with passion and zest for life. The concert is rounded out with Chopin's dazzling Second Piano Concerto, and with an orchestral overture by Wagner in homage to the Polish people.