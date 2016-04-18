Ballet Theatre of Ohio presents "Cinderella": Christine Meneer

Ballet Theatre of Ohio, under the artistic direction of Christine Meneer, is delighted to bring one of the world’s most enduring love stories, Cinderella, to life! BTO will present Cinderella at the majestic Akron Civic Theatre for three performances, April 30-May 1, 2016.

This beloved fairytale, set to Prokofiev’s vibrant score, will charm and delight audiences of all ages. A timeless classic, Cinderella entertains with humor, love, and the triumph of the good and kind. With exquisite costumes and lovely scenery, the production is a visual treat. Delight in the overbearing, and extraordinarily comical Ugly Stepsisters whose hysterical antics will have audiences wiping away tears of laughter! So much more than a simple trip to the ballet – it is an event not to be missed!

Performances:

Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m.

The Akron Civic Theatre

182 South Main Street

Akron, OH 44308