Great Lakes Theater presents "Shakespeare, Not Stirred": Caroline Bicks and Michelle Ephraim

In conjunction with the current production of Shakespeare's Love’s Labour’s Lost, Great Lakes Theater presents " Shakespeare, Not Stirred," a pre-show discussion and performance event.

Meet Caroline Bicks and Michelle Ephraim, authors of the acclaimed book " Shakespeare, Not Stirred: Cocktails for Your Everyday Dramas" and enjoy a fascinating and fun discussion about their Shakespeare-inspired literary libations and hors d’oeuvres creations. These two professors from Boston will mix equal parts booze and Bard at this pre-show event.

Shakespeare, Not Stirred

Saturday, April 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Hanna Theatre

2067 E. 14th Street

Cleveland, OH 44115

Caroline Bicks is Associate Professor of English at Boston College and is also on the faculty of the Bread Loaf School of English. She's published academic work on Shakespeare's plays and world, with an emphasis on gender, girlhood, and the history of science. Her creative nonfiction has been featured on NPR's "All Things Considered" and in the “Modern Love” column of the New York Times. She loves to perform humorous personal stories in front of live audiences and does so whenever she can in shows like "Listen To Your Mother," "Afterbirth: Stories You Won't Read in a Parenting Magazine," and "Not What I Signed Up For." She also loves a good drink, a good laugh, her husband, and their two kids. Not necessarily in that order.

Michelle Ephraim is Associate Professor of English at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she teaches courses on Shakespeare, early modern drama, and creative writing. She’s the author of the book Reading the Jewish Woman on the Elizabethan Stage and articles on adultery, religious conversion, and other controversial matters in Shakespeare’s plays. Most recently, she’s written about Shakespeare in North American popular culture and the comic series Kill Shakespeare. Her personal essays and humor pieces have appeared in Tikkun, Lilith, The Morning News, Word Riot, Take, and the Washington Post. She lives in Boston with her husband and three children. She’ll tell you more over a cocktail and some salty snacks.

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

Run Time: Approximately 2 hrs. & 35 mins.

April 8 - April 24, 2016

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

When a King decrees that his court be free of women so that he and his men may study without distraction, what could possibly go wrong? Nothing, until a beautiful princess and her delectable entourage pay a visit and put the men’s resolve to the ultimate test. Love letters gone awry set in motion a series of hysterical misadventures which turns the court topsy-turvy in a hilarious Shakespearean study of “Wooing 101.”