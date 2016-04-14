Shaker Arts Council presents Ensemble Belvedere: Susan Shaw & Kevin Crowe

On Friday, April 29, 2016, the Shaker Arts Council 2016 Aha! (At Home with the Arts) series presents Ensemble Belvedere in concert. The program is entitled A Tale of Two Cities: Music of 18th-century Dresden and Berlin. The evening will feature music created in the service of German royalty including trio and solo sonatas by Johann Sebastian and C.P.E Bach along with other baroque composers. Ensemble Belvedere encourages audience interaction and invites questions about the music and the instruments after each performance. The performance will be held at Heights Christian Church, 17300 Van Aken Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120.

Tickets are $30 and include light refreshments and a wine reception. The evening begins at 7:00 pm with time to mingle followed by the performance at 7:45. For ticket reservations and more information call 216.916.9360. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.shakerartscouncil.org.

Recently founded in 2013, Ensemble Belvedere presents concerts that celebrate the elegant chamber music of the Baroque, Rococo and early-Classical eras. Featuring outstanding musicians from around the world who specialize in period performance, the group presents innovative thematic concerts throughout Northeast Ohio and beyond Performers include: artistic director and baroque flutist, Susan Shaw; baroque violinist, Karin Cuellar-Rendon; baroque cellist, Eva Lymenstull; and harpsichordist, Qin Ying Tan. Shaker Arts Council Aha! series is supported in part by the residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.

SHAC is a volunteer nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the cultural fabric of Shaker Heights by establishing the arts as a vibrant and integral part of the community. Our purpose is best described as "building the community through the arts and building the arts through the community."

