Verb Ballets returns to Cleveland Public Theatre DanceWorks'16: dancer/choreographer Kate Webb

Verb Ballets returns to Cleveland Public Theatre DanceWorks'16 with Fresh Inventions running March 31-April 2, 2016. Fresh Inventions is built on the creative talent of company dancers Megan Buckley, Michael Hinton, Stephaen Hood, Nicholas Rose and Kate Webb. Fresh Inventions gives the dancers of Verb Ballets the opportunity to tap into a new realm of artistic development by experiencing the other side of creation. This experience allows the audience to view work through the dancers creative lens. FREE BEER FRIDAYS – Stay post show to mingle with VERB dancers and enjoy a drink on CPT.

Single tickets available by calling the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 x501.

Cleveland Public Theatre in Gordon Theatre 6415 Detroit Ave. Cleveland, OH 44102.

Kate Webb grew up in Richmond, VA where she danced both as a student and as a trainee with Richmond Ballet. She trained around the country at numerous intensive programs such as Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Boston Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Upon graduating from Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts, she attended Butler University on both dance and academic scholarships. While dancing with Butler Ballet, she performed in Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. After fulfilling her degree in three years, she graduated cum laude in May of 2015 with a BS in Dance-Arts Administration and high departmental honors. Outside of the studio, she enjoys exploring new places, eating exotic things, and spending time with family, friends, and dogs. She is thrilled to start her first season with Verb Ballets and is so grateful for everyone who has supported her along the way.