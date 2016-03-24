Playhouse Square announces 2016-17 Broadway Series: Gina Vernaci

Gina Vernaci, Executive Producer of PlayhouseSquare, visited WCLV to preview the just-announced 2016-17 KeyBank Broadway Series. Here is the lineup:

"Fun Home," Oct. 2-22, 2016

"Finding Neverland," Nov. 1-20. 2016

"Into the Woods," Jan. 10-29, 2017

"Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I," Feb. 7-26, 2017

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," March 21-April 9, 2017

"Something Rotten!," April 25-May 14, 2017

"An American in Paris," June 20-July 9, 2017