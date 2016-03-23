Trinity Cathedral Good Friday Concert: Todd Wilson

Trinity Cathedral presents a Good Friday concert featuring the Trinty Chamber Singers, Trinity Cathedral Choir, and Trinity Chamber Orchestra, all under the direction of Music Director and organist Todd Wilson.

Good Friday concert

March 25, 7:30 p.m.

Freewill offering

Program

Poulenc: Four Motets for a Time of Penitence

Faure: Cantique de Jean Racine, Op. 11

Faure: Requiem, Op. 48

Poulenc hoped to be remembered particularly for his sacred choral music. These motets are full of drama and deep feeling. The Cantique is one of Faure’s early works, a graduation piece from the Ecole Niedermeyer in 1865. The Requiem was composed in 1887, intended simply, in Faure’s words, “for the pleasure of it.” Both works demonstrate Faure’s highly individual, impressionistic harmonic language.