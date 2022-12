The Cleveland Orchestra wrapped up its final weekend in Miami in the 2015-16 season, and WCLV was there to broadcast the concert. At intermission Robert Conrad spoke with Avner Dorman, whose piece "Siklòn" had its world premiere.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

Program

Dorman: Siklòn (world premiere)

Elgar: Enigma Variations

Mahler: Symphony No. 1