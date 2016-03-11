Music from the Western Reserve presents Jinjoo Cho

Jinjoo Cho, violin

Hyun Soo Kim, piano

Sunday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m.

Christ Church Episcopal

21 Aurora St

Hudson, OH 44236

Presented by Music from the Western Reserve

Jinjoo Cho, violin, has been MFTWR's Featured Young Artist once before. She returns as the complete expression of that evening’s boundless promise. Since that night, she has continued to forge her own path, spellbinding audiences the world over and solidifying her standing as one of the most captivating, compelling musicians of her generation. Accompanying Cho will be her regular collaborator, Hyun Soo Kim, staff pianist at the Cleveland Institute of Music and Kent State University.

Gold Medalist of the Ninth Quadrennial International Violin Competition of the Indianapolis, critically acclaimed violinist Jinjoo Cho has established herself as a leading young violinist of her generation noted for her vibrant musical personality, warm and engaging tone, and sensual phrasing. Praised by the Times Argus of Montreal as possessing “an undeniable charisma and depth…with an intense lyricism and heartfelt tenderness that sent shivers up the spine,” Jinjoo won both the First Grand Prize and Radio Canada’s People’s Choice Award in the 2006 Montreal International Musical Competition.

Born in Seoul, Korea, Cho moved to Cleveland, Ohio at the age of 14 to study at the Cleveland Institute of Music as a Young Artist Program student. Within a few years of arriving in the United States, she had won most of the local competitions for both high school and collegiate level students, including the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra’s concerto competition and the Cleveland Institute of Music’s collegiate level concerto competition.

Ms. Cho finished her Bachelor of Music degree both at the Curtis Institute of Music and the Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) with Joseph Silverstein, Pamela Frank, and Paul Kantor, who has been her mentor since 2001. Jinjoo received her Master of Music degree at CIM with Jaime Laredo where she is in the Professional Studies program.

Hyun Soo Kim, piano, is a native of South Korea and began to play piano at the age of eight. He received a Bachelor of Music in piano performance from the University of Delaware, where he was a recipient of the John D. Martini Award. He has performed as soloist with the University of Delaware Symphony Orchestra, the Newark Symphony Orchestra and numerous community orchestras in the Delaware region. He was recognized as a Delaware Representative in the Young Artist Category by the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) in 2008. HyunSoo Kim completed his Master’s degree and Artist Diploma Degree in Collaborative Piano at the Cleveland Institute of Music with Anita Pontremoli, where he received the Rosa Lobe award in Collaborative Piano. Since 2012, Hyun Soo has been performing actively with violinist Jinjoo Cho and travelled extensively in North America. The duo coached with Gil Kalish, Jaime Laredo, Mark Steinberg, Donald Weilerstein, and Merry Peckham, and took part in the Chamber Music Residency at Banff Centre. They continue to perform together in various concert halls and community engagement venues with highly creative programs that include lesser known repertoires and the works of the living composers. In 2013 summer, Hyun Soo he served as a collaborative pianist at Interlochen Arts Academy, and spent 2014 summer in Siena, Italy, teaching and performing with vocal and instrumental students as faculty at ‘Sessione Senese per la Musica e l’Arte.’ Currently, Hyun Soo is a staff pianist at the Cleveland Institute of Music and Kent State University.