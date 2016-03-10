Opera Circle Cleveland presents The Magic Flute: Dorota Sobieska
Opera Circle Cleveland presents: The Magic Flute
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Friday, March 11, 2016 at 7:30pm
Sunday, March 13, 2016 at 3pm
Westlake High School Performing Arts Center
27830 Hilliard Boulevard
Westlake, OH 44145
This is a full production complete with soloists, costumes, sets, staging, full orchestra and supertitles to translate the text projected above the stage.
Mozart's final opera is a masterpiece of musical scoring that sets an enchanting tale as the composer's farewell to the genre. In this story, while the evil Queen of the Night schemes against the benevelent Sarastro, High Priest of the Sun, an entire cast of characters wrestles with the universal themes of dreams, wishes, cruelty, desperation, happiness, & longing.
Set in a Never-neverland where otherworldly spirits cross paths with mythical beasts, and where princes & paupers alike face trials of water, fire, & the heart, the work explores the eternal struggle between good & evil and the ultimate triumph of virtue, friendship, & love.
Presented in collaboration with the Cleveland Women's Orchestra under the baton of Robert Cronquist, this is a full production complete with soloists, costumes, sets, staging, full orchestra, and supertitles to translate the text projected above the stage.
Tickets & free passes are available online or by calling 216-816-1411.
Featuring:
- Pawel Izdebski as Sarastro
- Karla Cummins as Queen of the Night
- Brian Skoog as Tamino
- Dorota Sobieska as Pamina
- James Binion as Papageno
- Jessica Crowell as Papagena
- Governor Harris as Monostatos
- Carey Wentzel as First Lady
- Elizabeth Frey as Second Lady
- Megan Thompson as Third Lady
- Meg Martinez as First Guardian
- Rachael Cammarn as Second Guardian
- Dawna Rae Warren as Third Guardian
- Daniel Fridley as Priest
- George Keller as First Priest
- Daniel Hild as Second Priest
- Matthew Jones as First Armored Man
- Daniel Fridley as Second Armored Man
- Opera Circle Chorus: Jacek Sobieski, Director
- Cleveland Women's Orchestra: Robert Cronquist, Director