Opera Circle Cleveland presents The Magic Flute: Dorota Sobieska

Opera Circle Cleveland presents: The Magic Flute

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Friday, March 11, 2016 at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 13, 2016 at 3pm

Westlake High School Performing Arts Center

27830 Hilliard Boulevard

Westlake, OH 44145

This is a full production complete with soloists, costumes, sets, staging, full orchestra and supertitles to translate the text projected above the stage.

Mozart's final opera is a masterpiece of musical scoring that sets an enchanting tale as the composer's farewell to the genre. In this story, while the evil Queen of the Night schemes against the benevelent Sarastro, High Priest of the Sun, an entire cast of characters wrestles with the universal themes of dreams, wishes, cruelty, desperation, happiness, & longing.

Set in a Never-neverland where otherworldly spirits cross paths with mythical beasts, and where princes & paupers alike face trials of water, fire, & the heart, the work explores the eternal struggle between good & evil and the ultimate triumph of virtue, friendship, & love.

Presented in collaboration with the Cleveland Women's Orchestra under the baton of Robert Cronquist, this is a full production complete with soloists, costumes, sets, staging, full orchestra, and supertitles to translate the text projected above the stage.

Tickets & free passes are available online or by calling 216-816-1411.

Featuring: