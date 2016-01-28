Music and Art at Trinity presents the 2016 BrownBag Concert series

Todd Wilson, Director of Music and Art at Trinity, visited WCLV to talk about the weekly Brownbag Concerts, held each Wednesday from October-May, provide free classical and jazz music to students, senior citizens and downtown workers and residents. The BrownBag Concerts Series is now in its 38 th season and continues to fulfill its commitment to presenting the highest quality performances free-of-charge so that no financial barriers would exist for anyone to attend. The 25 concerts of the 2016 BrownBag Series explore the diversity of musical forms and presentations with performers representing the finest talent and highest quality performances from local, national and international sources in classical, jazz, dance, folk, Big Band and Latin genres. The BrownBag Concert Series is a vital part of the downtown Cleveland arts scene. With a dedication to excellence in programming and hospitality, this series continues to provide top-quality entertainment to over 5,000 guests annually from over 42 zip-codes, from newborns to centenarians, able to disabled—all are welcome!

Concert schedule, all Wednesdays at noon:

February 3: Organ students from CIM and CSU, along with Todd Wilson in a variety of exciting music ranging from Bach to 21 st century.

February 17: Valentine’s concert with tenor JR Fralick

March 9: Cleveland Jazz Orchestra Quintet

March 30: Jackie Warren, jazz piano

April 6: Handel Water Music Suites (Trinity Chamber orchestra)

May 4: Oberlin Collegium Musicum

May 18: Organ concerti w/Trinity Chamber Orchestra (Todd Wilson and Nick Haigh, organists)