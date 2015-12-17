North Coast Winds at the Bop Stop

Tuesday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Suggested Donation: $10

The North Coast Winds is a prolific chamber ensemble which resides in Cleveland, Ohio. NCW’s goal is to contribute directly to the community using classical music as a tool for outreach, education, and cultural enrichment. As modern musicians, The North Coast Winds seek to demonstrate the relevance of classical music not only through mastering its performance but also by engaging the community on a practical level. As a result, the group performs in formal recital venues, local area schools, retirement communities, hospitals, libraries, and other non-traditional performance venues.

Education and community involvement are a critical part of NCW’s focus, and the quintet strives to relieve educational barriers, socio-economic barriers, and health barriers from premiere music education and performance.

The North Coast Winds are: