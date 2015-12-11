Full concert: Israel Philharmonic and Zubin Mehta

One of Israel's oldest and most influential cultural institutions, the Israel Philharmonic was founded on the eve of World War II, when the Polish star violinist Bronislaw Huberman auditioned leading Jewish musicians across Europe and procured them lifesaving jobs. When the nation of Israel was founded in 1948, the Palestine Symphony became the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, the country's national orchestra. Today, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is an eloquent voice for peace, as well as Israel's powerful cultural ambassador. Its renowned music director, Zubin Mehta, led the orchestra in this highly-anticipated Severance Hall performance.

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Zubin Mehta, conductor

Program:

Bardanashvili: A Journey to the End of the Millennium: Symphonic Poem

Ravel: La valse, poème chorégraphique

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 in E minor ("From the New World")

The intermission feature is an interview between Sound of Applause's Dee Perry and Martin Goldsmith and James Grymes.

Part of Violins of Hope Cleveland, this concert was presented on November 16 at Severance Hall by The Cleveland Orchestra in collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.