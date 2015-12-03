Christmas with The Cleveland Orchestra - Robert Porco, Director of Choruses

Robert Porco is the Director of Choruses for The Cleveland Orchestra, and December is the busiest month for him. He's conducting three performances of Handel's Messiah and ten holiday concerts. He made some time to visit WCLV to chat with Angela Mitchell.

Handel's Messiah

The Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco, conductor

Yulia Van Doren, soprano

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano

John Tessier, tenor

Timothy Jones, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus

Thursday, December 3, 7:30 PM

Friday, December 4, 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 5, 8:00 PM

In his time, Handel was a music superstar, and at Messiah’s premiere in 1742, the concert hall was so packed that the hall's management pleaded with ladies to wear dresses "without Hoops" in order to make "Room for more company." Now a beloved musical tradition of the holiday season, Handel’s glorious celebration of the life of Christ rings with joy and conviction, and still awes listeners 250 years after the composer's death.

Cleveland Orchestra Christmas Concerts

The Cleveland Orchestra

Robert Porco, conductor

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

with guest choruses

Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus (for matinees on Dec 13, 19, 20)

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus (for evenings Dec 18, 19, 20)

Cleveland State University Chorale (for concerts Dec 11, 12)

College of Wooster Chorus (for concerts Dec 11, 12)

University of Akron Concert Choir (for concerts Dec 12)

Friday, December 11 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 12 2:30 PM

Saturday, December 12 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 13 2:30 PM

Thursday, December 17 7:30 PM

Friday, December 18 7:30 PM

Saturday, December 19 2:30 PM

Saturday, December 19, 2015 7:30 PM

Sunday, December 20, 2015 2:30 PM

Sunday, December 20, 2015 7:30 PM

Celebrate the holiday season with The Cleveland Orchestra and Chorus in these annual offerings of music for the Christmas Season, including sing-alongs, guest choruses, and a surprise visitor — all in the festive yuletide splendor of Severance Hall.