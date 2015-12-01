Cleveland Opera Theater presents "A Streetcar Named Desire"

Cleveland Opera Theater is staging the Ohio premiere of "A Streetcar Named Desire," the opera by André Previn and Philip Littell based on Tennessee Williams' classic play. Stage director Scott Skiba and conductor Domenico Boyagian visited WCLV to chat with Jacqueline Gerber.

Blanche DuBois visits her sister Stella and her husband Stanley Kowalski who are living in the New Orleans French Quarter shortly after WWII. Blanche, with her genteel manner and refined ways, is thrust into the world of Stanley's raw animal magnetism and sister Stella's attraction to a rough world that is far removed from their genteel upbringing and the world as it "ought to be" according to Blanche. Desire, passion, deceit, and a conflicting search for happiness and the truth drive A Streetcar Named Desire to its inexorable conclusion.

A Streetcar Named Desire

Cleveland Masonic Auditorium

Friday, December 4, 7:30pm

Sunday, December 6, 3:00pm

Production Contains Mature Themes

Tickets: $25 - $99

($15 Student Rush Tix available 45 minutes prior to curtain at the Box Office)

Music by Andre Previn, libretto by Philip Littell

Opera in 3 acts

Run-time: Approximately 3 1/2 hrs. including intermissions between acts

Sung in English with English supertitles - understand every word

A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed fully staged with orchestra, scenery, lighting and costumes.

Enjoy "Big Easy" flavor with Zydeco Bistro Mobile Restaurant, Cleveland's authentic cajun, creole food truck! Serving pre-show and during intermission. Bring food and drink into the auditorium and enjoy while you watch the opera!