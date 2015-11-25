© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Local violinist to appear on From the Top

Published November 25, 2015 at 6:04 PM EST

Phoenix Avalon is a 9th grader who is a violinist in the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and a student in CIM's Young Artist Program. He earned a spot on the next episode of From The Top, America’s largest national platform dedicated to celebrating the stories, talents, and character of classically-trained young musicians.

The show will air on Sunday, November 29 at 9:00 a.m. Phoenix will play “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate. It was taped in Big Sky, Montana at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, presented by Arts Council of Big Sky.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV