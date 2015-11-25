Local violinist to appear on From the Top

Phoenix Avalon is a 9th grader who is a violinist in the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra and a student in CIM's Young Artist Program. He earned a spot on the next episode of From The Top, America’s largest national platform dedicated to celebrating the stories, talents, and character of classically-trained young musicians.

The show will air on Sunday, November 29 at 9:00 a.m. Phoenix will play “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate. It was taped in Big Sky, Montana at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, presented by Arts Council of Big Sky.