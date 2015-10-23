Arts Renaissance Tremont presents Franklin Cohen and David Conte
Guest David Conte and Bill O'Connell go way back, to when Bill was working in San Francisco. David is in town for the premiere performance by clarinetist Franklin Cohen of a new work written for Cohen by David. The performance is this Sunday on the Arts Renaissance Tremont Series.
Arts Renaissance Tremont presents: Franklin Cohen, clarinet
Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 p.m.
Program:
Beethoven - Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11, “Gassenhauer”
Mozart - Trio in E-flat Major, K. 498, “Kegelstatt”
David Conte - Clarinet Sonata (2015)
– world premiere
~ written for Franklin Cohen / ART 25th Season
Schubert - Sonata in A minor, D. 821, “Arpeggione”